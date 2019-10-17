US signals readiness to invite Security Council chief to US, says Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, October 17./TASS. The US side has made it clear that they are ready to receive Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in the US, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday.

"We hope very much that the contacts established between [former US national security adviser John] Bolton and Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev - important, efficient, pragmatic and useful contacts - will be continued," the ambassador said. "Moreover [the Americans] have signaled that they are ready to receive Nikolai Platonovich [Patrushev] here in Washington, on the American soil," the ambassador stressed.