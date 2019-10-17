Courts review 8 lawsuits from Ukrainian companies against Russia for $12 bln

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Eight cases of claims from Ukrainian companies for a total of $12 bln against Russia in connection with reunification with Crimea were accepted for consideration in international investment arbitrations, Russia’s Representative at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) - Deputy Minister of Justice Mikhail Galperin said in an interview with TASS.

"Today, eight such cases following lawsuits by Ukrainian individuals and legal entities are active totaling over $12 bln. Several more arbitration notices have also been filed, which could turn into full-fledged lawsuits," Galperin said.

According to Galperin,applicant parties in the lawsuits are trying to prove that at the time of asset seizure during the reunification period they were foreign investors in Crimea. He noted that such position does not match basic principles of the law of international treaties. In particular, Ukrainian oligarchs claim that Crimea remains part of Ukraine, while Russia must pay them compensations. However in this case, they would not be considered foreign investors, Galperin noted. "Following this logic, the Ukrainian side must inevitably admit that any Russian company registered in Crimea after 2014 may demand compensation from Kiev authorities for violating its rights in Ukraine as a ‘foreign’ Russian investor," he said.