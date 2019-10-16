Russia has goodwill to broker dialogue between Ankara, Damascus, says Turkish top diplomat

ANKARA, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement about Moscow’s readiness to contribute to cooperation between Ankara and Damascus was a gesture of goodwill, Turkish top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"Russia made this statement with good intentions. It can express readiness to cooperate with the [Bashar al-Assad] regime in Syria. It can show goodwill, calling for control over more areas in Syria, like it was with Manbij. This is not the first time that Moscow has shown such an approach. The Russian president earlier invited [Turkish President Recep] Tayyip Erdogan to discuss all these issues," he said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

According to Cavusoglu, the recognition of Turkey’s "rightful concern about ensuring national security" is crucial.