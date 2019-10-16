UN counter-terrorism system operates as whole, says under-secretary

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. The UN structure aimed at countering terrorist threats is operating as a cohesive whole, Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov told reporters on Wednesday as part of the 18th conference of security services and law enforcement agency heads.
"Last year, we managed to sign a treaty [on establishing antiterrorist activity] with 42 agencies and organizations with the UN participation," he recalled. "Therefore, we managed to create a management chain, this chain has only just started operating. We have a number of large-scale, global projects, which we can only implement together."
"I mean that the system should work as a whole and it does work as a cohesive whole," Voronkov underlined.
To draw an example of these activities, the under-secretary named an aviation security project allowing tracking movements of foreign militant terrorists across the globe as well as a project supporting terrorism victims.
"This is a combination of work on counterterrorist and human rights tracks," he added. "The UN system is implementing around 400 various projects in countering terrorism and preventing radicalization.