UN counter-terrorism system operates as whole, says under-secretary

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. The UN structure aimed at countering terrorist threats is operating as a cohesive whole, Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov told reporters on Wednesday as part of the 18th conference of security services and law enforcement agency heads.

IS terrorists defeated in Syria and Iraq still running global offshoots, says FSB chief

"Last year, we managed to sign a treaty [on establishing antiterrorist activity] with 42 agencies and organizations with the UN participation," he recalled. "Therefore, we managed to create a management chain, this chain has only just started operating. We have a number of large-scale, global projects, which we can only implement together."

"I mean that the system should work as a whole and it does work as a cohesive whole," Voronkov underlined.

To draw an example of these activities, the under-secretary named an aviation security project allowing tracking movements of foreign militant terrorists across the globe as well as a project supporting terrorism victims.

"This is a combination of work on counterterrorist and human rights tracks," he added. "The UN system is implementing around 400 various projects in countering terrorism and preventing radicalization.