Seoul seeks Moscow’s support in North Korea denuclearization issue

"After the DPRK’s nuclear disarmament process is over, it will be possible to start linking rail networks of South Korea, North Korea and Russia, along with developing the infrastructure of the Northern Sea Route and laying a pipeline through Siberia," he said.

TASS. Speaker of South Korea’s National Assembly (parliament) Moon Hee-sang has asked Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house), for assistance in the talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the National Assembly reported on its website on Tuesday.

The National Assembly noted in a press release that that the Federation Council speaker had spoken in favor of deepening trilateral cooperation between Moscow, Seoul and Pyongyang.

Earlier reports said that Matviyenko and Moon Hee-sang had discussed the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to South Korea.

On October 5, the United States and North Korea held negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. However, the meeting yielded no results. The chief South Korean negotiator said the talks had failed, but the US Department of State described these consultations as constructive. US representatives also accepted Sweden’s invitation to return to Stockholm in two weeks’ time to continue the talks with North Korea.