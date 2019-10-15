UN commission investigating Idlib airstrikes to deliver report in three months

UN, October 15. /TASS/. A commission investigating the purported airstrikes on humanitarian facilities in Syria’s Idlib governorate plans to make a report about its findings to the UN Secretary General in three months, the UN chief’s official spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said on Monday

"There is hope that the work will be done in three months," Dujarric said, answering to a TASS reporter’s question.

He also confirmed that the commission’s findings would not be published.

Ten UN Security Council member-states (Belgium, Britain, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland, the United States and France) asked the UN Secretary-General to launch the probe. The commission began its work on September 30.

Earlier, Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, confirmed in the interview with TASS that Moscow was ready to provide all the information necessary for the inquiry. At a special news conference at the UN, he demonstrated the inconsistencies in the publicly available information about the location and condition of humanitarian objects that were reportedly hit by airstrikes.