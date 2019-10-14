Russia calls on parties to Ecuadorian conflict to refrain from violence

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry has expressed concern over the conflict in Ecuador and called on the parties concerned to refrain from violence and resolve their problems within the legal framework.

"We are concerned over the aggravation of the political situation in Ecuador. We call for the soonest restoration of order and normalization of the socio-economic situation in that country," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

"We call on the parties to refrain from violence and stick to peaceful methods of settling disputes. We are convinced that a compromise can be reached only through talks within the legal framework, in strict compliance with the Ecuadoran constitution and current laws," the ministry stressed.

The ministry hailed the agreements reached between the Ecuadoran government and the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities with support of the United Nations and the Catholic Church. Further "responsible dialogue" between the parties will make it possible to avoid destabilization of the situation and will help overcome the current difficulties :by civilized methods in the interests of Ecuador’s successful development and wellbeing of its citizens," the ministry said.

It also reiterated its commitment to further comprehensive Russian-Ecuadoran cooperation in the interests of both nations.

On October 1, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno signed a decree cancelling fuel subsidies from October 3. The move triggered a dramatic spike in fuel prices, sending them up by more than 120% Protests erupted across the country, growing into riots and clashes with the police. Moreno declared a state of emergency in the country.

On October 13, the country’s authorities, pressed by the protesters, agreed to cancel the notorious decree and protesters agreed to stop their rallies.