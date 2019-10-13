France suspends arms export to Turkey

PARIS, October 12. /TASS/. France made a decision to suspend export of arms to Turkey that can be used during the Ankara’s military operation in Syria, the joint statement of foreign and defense ministries says.

"France made a decision to suspend all projects on exports of weapons to Turkey that could be used within the framework of the offensive carried by this country," the statement says. The decision is with the immediate effect, according to the statement.

On October 9, Ankara launched an offensive in north Syria dubbed Operation Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish units. The objective is to establish a safety zone in northern Syria for protection of the Turkish border. In addition, Syrian refugees could return to that area from Turkey, Ankara believes. Syria’s SANA news agency slammed Ankara’s operation as an act of aggression.