Pompeo confident Sullivan as US ambassador in Russia will help strengthen cooperation

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. As the US Ambassador in Moscow, John Sullivan will effectively help to strengthen cooperation between the United States and Russia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"Pleased John Sullivan has been nominated to serve as our Ambassador to Russia. We've long sought a constructive relationship with Russia, and I'm confident John will effectively lead the effort to strengthen our cooperation," Pompeo tweeted.

US President Donald Trump had earlier nominated US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan for the office of new Ambassador to Russia. He is expected to be confirmed by the Senate.

On October 3, 2019, Jon Huntsman ended his tenure as US Ambassador to Russia. He was appointed to this position in October 2017. In early August 2019, he tendered his resignation.

On April 11, 2017, Trump nominated Sullivan for the office of US Deputy Secretary of State. In the hearing at the Senate, Sullivan vowed to take a hard line on Russia, strongly opposing Crimea’s reunification with Russia and accusing Moscow of meddling in the US presidential election in 2016. He called for a "robust" response to Moscow’s "intrusion into our democracy."

Sullivan served as acting secretary on April 1 through 26, 2018 after Rex Tillerson’s resignation. In July 2019, Sullivan led the US delegation at the talks with Russia on strategic security in Geneva.