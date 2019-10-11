Russian-Chinese consultations on situation in Middle East held in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East, including in Syria, Libya, and the Gulf, were in focus of the Russian-Chinese consultations involving Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"In the course of detailed and trust-based exchange of views, the sides discussed the current situation in the Middle East and North Africa with a focus on the state of affairs in Syria, Libya, Yemen, and the Gulf region. They also exchanged opinions of the prospects for the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," the ministry said.

The two senior diplomats "reiterated Moscow’s and Beijing’s commitment to closer coordination in the interests of promoting long-term stabilization in this strategically-important region of the world," the ministry noted.

"They agreed that it is necessary to encourage comprehensive and non-confrontational approaches to the settlement of crisis situations in line with the principles of international law and provisions of the United Nations Charter," the ministry added.