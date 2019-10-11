Putin urges CIS leaders to counter attempts to justify Nazism

"While paying tribute to veterans and those who worked on the home front, who upheld our countries’ freedom and independence, all of us should seek to preserve the historical truth about events of those years, prevent attempts to revise the outcome of the war, justify Nazism in any of its manifestations and its accomplices," he said at the CIS summit.

Putin highlighted the importance of an address to the peoples of the CIS member-countries and the global community on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which is expected to be approved at the summit.

He also recalled that Russia’s initiative to establish the Commonwealth’s jubilee medal dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism had been supported at the previous meeting in Dushanbe. "The Moscow mint began making them. In April, the first samples were handed over by Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov] to our CIS counterparts," the Russian leader said. "In total, more than 300,000 commemorative awards have been minted. They will be sent to the organization’s member-states in accordance with their requests to be awarded to veterans. We count on assistance from all our CIS partners in that noble cause."

Putin recalled that Moscow had invited the leaders of the CIS member-countries to attend Victory Day celebrations in 2020. "I fully agree with you that this is the victory of the great Soviet people. We are all heirs of that Victory," he stressed.