Russia calls on parties in northern Syria to exercise restraint

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow calls for preventing further destabilization in northeastern Syria and civilians’ suffering, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Friday.

"Armed clashes in the border zone, the escalation of tensions and violence on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River cannot but give rise to profound concern. We believe it is essential to prevent further destabilization of the situation in northeastern [Syria] and rule out civilians’ suffering," the ministry stressed. "To that end, we call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and carefully weigh all steps, fully respecting Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.".