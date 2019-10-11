Explosions on Iranian tanker in Red Sea to fan tensions in region, diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Friday’s explosions on board an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea may fan tensions in the region, Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s second Asian department Zamir Kabulov, told TASS on Friday.

"This will merely add to the already excessive tensions in the region," he said. "We are waiting for more information from the Iranian partners and other parties concerned."

Several explosions occurred on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea near the Saudi port of Jiddah on Friday morning. The tanker belongs to the National Iranian Oil Company. The explosions damaged two tanks causing an oil leak into the sea.