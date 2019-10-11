Kyrgyz ex-president reluctant to attend pre-trial hearing, lawyer says

"Atambayev has decided not to attend pre-trial hearings at Bishkek’s Pervomaisky District Court," he said.

BISHKEK, October 11. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s former President Almazbek Atambayev has refused to attend a pre-trial hearing of his case, his lawyer Sergei Slesarev told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Court’s spokesperson told TASS that pre-trial hearings of a case concerning the 2013 unlawful release of crime boss Aziz Batukayev had begun on October 11. Apart from Atambayev, the case’s defendants also include several former senior state officials.

Atambayev, stripped of immunity, was detained in a special operation on August 8. The operation lasted almost 24 hours as law enforcement officers faced strong resistance from Atambayev’s supporters defending his residence in the settlement of Koi-Tash. A special forces soldier was killed in the operation, while over 100 people suffered injuries.

Atambayev was taken into custody until October 26.

The ex-president is being charged with corruption, violence against law enforcement officers, organizing mass unrest, murder, attempted murder and hostage taking, as well as involvement in the unlawful release of crime boss Aziz Batukayev and illegal deliveries of coal to Bishkek’s thermal power plants.