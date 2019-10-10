Turkey’s envoy to UN justifies military operation by fight against terrorism

UN, October 10. /TASS/. Turkey has launched a military operation in northern Syria "to counter imminent terrorist threat" and will strike terrorists only," Turkey’s Ambassador to the UN Feridun Hadi Sinirliogl said in a letter to the UN Security Council chair.

"Turkey initiated Operation Peace Spring on 9 October 2019, in line with the right of self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, to counter the imminent terrorist threat, to ensureTurkey’s border security, to neutralize terrorists starting from along the border regions adjacent to Turkish territory and to liberate Syrians from the tyranny of PKK’s Syrian branch PKK/PYD/YPG as well as DEASH [the Arab name of the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia]," the letter says. "Turkey’s national security has been under the direct and imminent threat of terrorist organizations operating in the east of Euphrates in Syria, among which DEASH and PKK/PYD/YPG come at the forefront."

The letter expresses regret that "the negotiations with the United States on establishing a safe border zone from terrorists in northeast Syria along the Turkey-Syria border to address the legitimate security concerns of my country remained inconclusive despite our efforts in good will."

"The operation will target only terrorists and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment," the Turkish envoy said.

According to the letter, all precautions will be taken to avoid damage to the civilian population.

"All de-confliction channels are open and functioning to ensure risk mitigation as well as to prevent any inadvertent incident and/or friendly fire" on Turkey’s allies and partners.

On Wednesday, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where up to 3 million Syrians refugees could return, Ankara believes. Syria’s SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression. Following these developments, France, Germany, the UK, Belgium and Poland called for a UN Security Council closed-door meeting on Syria, which will be held on Thursday.