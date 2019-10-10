Eight Syrians killed in Turkey’s shelling of Qamishli — agency

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. At least eight Syrian civilians, three of them children, were killed when the Turkish military forces shelled Qamishli, the administrative center of the self-proclaimed Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria, the SANA news agency reported on Thursday.

Besides, 14 civilians were injured in the city.

According to the Syrian agency, Turkish artillery shelled residential quarters of the city.

Reports of casualties have also been received from the towns of Derbasia and Meshref in the border district of Ras al-Ayin.

According to SANA, fighting between Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish troops is under way in Ras al-Ayin and another border district of Tell-Abyad.

The Turkish artillery is also shelling Kobani (Ayn al-Arab), a city on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river some 150 km northeast of Aleppo.