Abkhazia lifts Georgia border crossing restrictions

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Abkhazia has announced its decision to lift temporarily imposed restrictions on crossing the Georgian border introduced earlier due to security concerns in the course of a regular round of the Geneva discussions on security and stability in Transcaucasia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Apart from the community of Tsnelis and a number of other problematic sections, all parties to the meeting generally described the situation on Abkhazia’s and South Ossetia’s border with Georgia as stable, apart from the Georgian side. The Abkhaz side informed [parties] about its decision to lift Georgia border crossing restrictions that were introduced earlier due to security concerns," the ministry underlined.