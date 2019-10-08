UN GA Sixth Committee to partially resume its work — source

UNITED NATIONS, October 8. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly’s Sixth Committee on legal matters will partially resume its work, and its further activities will depend on when the situation with US visas for members of a several delegations is settled, a source in the Russian delegation said on Tuesday.

"A compromise decision was reached to skip the first three topics on its agenda in order not to block the committee’s work completely. The remaining program and its approval will depend on whether any progress is made on the pressing matters, i.e. the visa problems and restrictions on movements," the source said, adding that the three topics to be skipped were "anti-terrorism efforts, supremacy of law and criminal liability for UN officials."

According to the source, the committee will get back to topics of the remaining program on Friday or next Monday. The Russian side, in his words, is not interested in the committee’s idling. The committee’s work was suspended on Monday.

The United States failed to issue entry visas to one-third of members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in due time. Moreover, visas were not issued to members of several other delegations as well. Commenting on this situation, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky suggested the venue for the First Committee’s meetings be relocated to Vienna or Geneva from 2020.