Russian diplomat expresses concern about North Korea’s warning over nuclear talks with US

VIENNA, October 8./TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov expressed concerns on Tuesday over North Korea’s warning that it could possibly stop nuclear negotiations with the US.

"It has become clearer after the meeting in Stockholm that negotiations between the US and the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea - North Korea] are in a bad condition, if not in a deadlock. A warning from the DPRK that the deadline for the negotiations may expire by the end of 2019 gives reasons for concern," Ulyanov wrote on his official Twitter account. "The remaining chances should not be missed," he added.

According to the Russian diplomat, the principle of denuclearization above all works no longer. "A more creative approach is needed and more attention to motivations in exchange for DPRK’s steps in the right direction, as it is envisaged in the resolutions of the UN Security Council on sanctions that the US has forgotten," Ulyanov noted.

The United States and North Korea held a preliminary meeting in Stockholm on October 5. Working-level negotiation opened on the following day to be cut short on the same day. According to Sweden’s Dagens Nyheter daily, North Korea’s representative Kim Myong-Gil said Pyongyang was disappointed over the United States’ unpreparedness for the talks.

Meanwhile, US State Department’s spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the several-hours talks had had a constructive character. She also said the US delegation had accepted Sweden’s invitation to come back to Stockholm in two weeks to continue consultations with North Korea.