Le Monde intimidates Algeria with 'Russian interference' before elections, ministry says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. A publication of the French Le Monde newspaper about Moscow wielding influence over political processes in Algeria is aimed at intimidating Algerians with "Russian interference", the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The Russian ministry said via Facebook that Le Monde published an article entitled "Putin banks on Algerian generals" on September 8, which alleges that the Russian leadership "hopes that a mass protest movement initiated by influential Algerian generals in February would get worse." The newspaper used the fact that many of these high-ranking military officials studied in Soviet military academies to "prove" these claims.

"We view these insinuations by Le Monde as a classic example of disinformation aimed at distorting Russia’s image amid the complicated process of power transition in Algeria in the framework of operating constitutional mechanisms," the ministry underlined. "We are forced to conclude that the publication is a part of the propaganda campaign waged by a number of western media, launched on the eve of the upcoming presidential elections and aimed at intimidating the population with an alleged "Russian interference" in place."

Russia strongly believes that the political processes taking place in Algeria are solely a domestic affair of the country, the ministry recalled. "We are not "banking" or planning to "bank on" any powers there. We hope that problems arising in friendly Algeria will continue to be resolved constructively and responsibly through a nation-wide dialogue clearly aimed at ensuring stability and establishing favorable conditions to progressively move along the road of political, social and economic reforms for the sake of all Algerians," the Russian diplomatic agency emphasized.

The ministry also underlined that authors of the article "are clearly pursuing the aim of damaging multifaceted partnership between Russia and Algeria" by playing the "anti-Russian card" with an intention of influencing sentiments of voters and score "other dubious political points."

"We are drawing the attention of Le Monde, as well as other biased media agencies irrespective of their nationality that unfounded anti-Russian rhetoric is a striking example of professional malpractice," the ministry concluded.