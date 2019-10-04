Venezuela can have only one president, elected under constitution, says Medvedev

HAVANA, October 4. /TASS/. Venezuela can have only one president, elected in accordance with its constitution. Today he is Nicolas Maduro, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said as he received an honorary doctorate degree in political sciences at the University of Havana on Friday.

"I would like to say several words about Venezuela. I believe that resolving internal problems - and these can exist in any countries, there is nothing unusual about that - is the exclusive prerogative of the Venezuelans, and that must be done through talks in strict compliance with their constitution. Also, it is quite obvious that Venezuela can have only one president, who has been elected in accordance with the country’s constitution. Today he is Nicolas Maduro," Medvedev said.