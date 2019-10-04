Moscow refutes reports of possible Ukraine-Donbass prisoner swap happening next week

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. A source close to the Donbass negotiating process, head of the Russian Center for Current Politics Alexey Chesnakov has corrected the statement made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko on a Ukraine-Donbass prisoner swap possibly happening next week.

"The information by Pristayko is wrong. The exchange efforts are held within the Contact Group in Minsk. Competent participants of this process have informed me that there will be no exchange next week," he said.

On October 3, Pristayko announced "a large-scale exchange" of prisoners next week. "As you can see, we have managed to exchange our people. In the near future, virtually next week, we plan another large-scale exchange," he said on the TSN channel.