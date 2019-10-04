Russia ready for dialogue on cybersecurity issues with all partners, says special envoy

SINGAPORE, October 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to foster dialogue and cooperate on the issues of global cybersecurity with all its partners, Presidential Special Representative for International Cooperation on Cybersecurity Andrei Krutskikh said on Friday.

"I would like to stress that Russia has never turned its back on any of its partners - neither in the east, nor in the west. In the issues of global cybersecurity, Russia is always ready to foster dialogue and cooperate," he said.

Moscow "urges to assume joint efficient international efforts to tackle the emerging ‘cyber tsunami’, he said, adding that those efforts should be "coupled with cooperation in bilateral and regional formats.".