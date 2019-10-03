Putin believes greater Eurasian partnership is matter of the future

"In my opinion, if we will be joining efforts of the already existing structures, organizations and concepts, and furthermore will be creating a network architecture of cooperation along all these trajectories and within the already existing structures, then we will be able to achieve what I have repeatedly spoken about - a greater Eurasian partnership," Putin said.

SOCHI, October 3./TASS/. Building a greater Eurasian partnership is unlikely in the near future, but it must be sought, President Vladimir Putin told a session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

"Should it be institutionalized in a certain form in the near future? This is hardly possible shortly. But it is quite possible to create favorable conditions for cooperation," he said." Then work may be launched on certain organizational forms and formulas for common behavior and partnership," Putin stressed.

"If we aim for this democratic cooperation with due regard for the interests of the other and respect for specific features of each other, then I think we will achieve the result of the development that we need," Putin said.

Putin reiterated that Russia is successfully developing contacts within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which began its activity with issues of border demarcation after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and continues to exist and develop.