Putin believes Zelensky is sincere in his bid to settle Donbass conflict

SOCHI, October 3./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is sincere in his bid to settle the conflict in the east of the country and comply with his election pledges.

"I don’t know how strong today are those who are against the settlement, especially on the basis of the Minsk agreements. The demand for the settlement from the society is clear. I think that it was first of all on the basis of this demand, that Mr. Zelensky won the election with such a convincing result," Putin said.

"People are waiting for this issue to be settled. I think he wants this sincerely, this is his sincere belief, aspiration at least. It is difficult for me to say at the moment whether he will manage to do this, whether he will be able to resist those who are against this process," he added.