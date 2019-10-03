Impossible to resolve global problems without Asia, says Putin

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is certain it will be impossible to resolve global problems without the participation of Asian countries. Otherwise, any solutions achieved in some other way cannot be regarded as legitimate, he said at the plenary meeting of the discussion club Valdai on Thursday.

"Today it is obvious that global problems just cannot be resolve without Asia. True, some may try to do so due to inertia and outdated mentality, but the legitimacy and, what is most important, practical sense and value of such solutions that are expected to be global and universal, will be rather doubtful," Putin said.

He stressed the Asian countries’ wish to play an ever more noticeable role in world affairs.

"They defend their own opinion on key issues on the international agenda. They appreciate independence and they expect that their objectively growing influence will be recognized," Putin said, adding that in Russia’s opinion it was fair and consonant with the current and future realties.

He recalled that at a certain point "rising Asia" played a tremendous role in the democratization of international relations. In Putin’s opinion, Asia is in the process of regaining its natural place in world affairs on a vast space from northern Africa to Southeast Asia proportionately to its historical legacy and potential. The region’s countries are gaining a noticeably firmer foothold in all spheres, in particular, in the economy.

"The region generates more than one-third of the world GDP, showing growth rates above the world’s average. The living standards are on the rise. The most advanced technologies are being implemented. Integration processes are unprecedented in scale. Globalization has literally attracted into Asia both individual external players and entire neighboring sub-regions," Putin said, adding that the Asian countries retained their roots and identity. This proves, he said, that sustainable development will be possible on the basis of independence and self-reliance.

"The growing economic and humanitarian potential of the state requires political subjectivity," Putin said. Consequently, the Asian countries’ wish to play a more tangible role in world politics is absolutely natural, he remarked.