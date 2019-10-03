Putin expects that the world order will be preserved

SOCHI, October 3./TASS/. The world order will be maintained, although there is a danger of negative developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"I would like to hope that despite difficulties in building relationships between the states, dangers of legal gaps, for example along the trajectory of nuclear and missile technologies, the global order, based on a key role of international law, will face transformations, but will be preserved. And we all will be working to defend it," Putin said.

A different road is fraught with global catastrophes for practically the whole humankind, the Russian leader warned.

"In a yearly report of the Valdai Club, the authors insist, and we have just heard this, that we are entering an epoch with no world order at all. This has just been said in essence. Yes, indeed, such scenario is possible. But it is fraught with a lot of dangers, and we all are well aware of this," the president stressed.