Serbia's top diplomat highlights Russian PM visit on Belgrade’s liberation anniversary

BELGRADE, October 3./TASS/. The participation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in celebrations marking 75 years since Belgrade’s liberation from Nazi German occupation is of special honor for Serbia, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Thursday.

"Soon we will mark the 75th anniversary of Belgrade’s liberation on October 20, 1944, which we will celebrate together with our Russian friends and allies in fight against Nazism," the top diplomat told a ceremony unveiling the conference entitled "Serbian-Russian relations in an epoch of political changes (end of the 18th-20th century)". "The Participation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the celebrations is a special honor," RTS national broadcaster quoted the foreign minister as saying.

At the moment, relations of Russia and Serbia "are at their highest ever level, demonstrating active cooperation along all trajectories, support and mutual understanding," the diplomat stressed.