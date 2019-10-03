Serbia's top diplomat highlights Russian PM visit on Belgrade’s liberation anniversary

BELGRADE, October 3./TASS/. The participation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in celebrations marking 75 years since Belgrade’s liberation from Nazi German occupation is of special honor for Serbia, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Thursday.
"Soon we will mark the 75th anniversary of Belgrade’s liberation on October 20, 1944, which we will celebrate together with our Russian friends and allies in fight against Nazism," the top diplomat told a ceremony unveiling the conference entitled "Serbian-Russian relations in an epoch of political changes (end of the 18th-20th century)". "The Participation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the celebrations is a special honor," RTS national broadcaster quoted the foreign minister as saying.
At the moment, relations of Russia and Serbia "are at their highest ever level, demonstrating active cooperation along all trajectories, support and mutual understanding," the diplomat stressed.
Serbia is specifically grateful to Russia for its strong and consistent support for its territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as for its efforts towards the settlement of the Kosovo problem peacefully and diplomatically, Ivica Dacic said.
He reiterated that during NATO air strikes in Serbia in 1999, Russia expressed solidarity with the Serbian people and condemned the aggression. He also emphasized Russia’s role in the restoration of Serbia’s statehood, as well as the fact that the two countries were allies in two world wars, and he also reminded the audience about prominent Russian and Serbian figures who had played a major role in the history of Russia and Serbia.
According to the press service of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers, Medvedev will visit Belgrade on October 19-20. Festivities marking the 75th anniversary of Belgrade’s liberation are due on October 20. Medvedev, who was Russian president at that time, visited Belgrade in 2009, for the 65th anniversary.