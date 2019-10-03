Russian, Azerbaijani presidents state dynamic development of bilateral relations

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the sides stated positive dynamics in the development of trade-economic relations.

"Despite the fact that there was a pause in our personal contacts, relations between our countries have been successfully developing," Putin said. "The trade and economic ties are being consolidated, and the trade turnover was $2.5 billion last year." Putin said that the countries have great prospects in this area. "I mean the plans which Azerbaijan’s president designed. We from our part are doing all that is possible to implement these specific major projects," Putin added, noting that the bilateral intergovernmental commission is also working on it.

"There is a need to exchange information on the way relations on other areas are developing. I hope that today we will manage to do it, and you will take part in an interesting general discussion," the Russian leader added.

Aliyev, for his part, thanked the Russian leader for the possibility to meet. "As you noted, we did not meet for some time, strictly speaking for four months. It is a rather long period, considering the intensity of our contacts last year," he said, reiterating that four meetings were held last year. Aliyev characterized Russian-Azerbaijani relations as relations of strategic partnership.

Azerbaijan’s president also noted positive dynamics in the sphere of economy. "The trade turnover has been growing both last year and this year. According to our information, [the growth was] somewhere more than 20% until August," he said. "Russia is an important partner to us, a friend and a kind neighbor. We value these relations. We are confident that today’s discussion will be a great contribution to the further consolidation of our ties," Aliyev concluded.