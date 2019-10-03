Number of criminal cases in southeastern Ukraine makes 300 over 5 years — investigators

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The number of criminal cases in southeastern Ukraine has grown to 300 over the past five years, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told journalists.

"The number of criminal cases launched on the use of banned means and methods of warfare has grown to 300 over the past five years. Great work was carried out under the investigation: more than 143,000 witnesses were questioned, and more than 20,000 were found to be victims, including more than 2,000 children. Over 280 criminal cases against representatives for Ukraine’s law enforcement bodies were opened," the Investigative Committee reported.