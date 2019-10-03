Number of criminal cases in southeastern Ukraine makes 300 over 5 years — investigators

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The number of criminal cases in southeastern Ukraine has grown to 300 over the past five years, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told journalists.
"The number of criminal cases launched on the use of banned means and methods of warfare has grown to 300 over the past five years. Great work was carried out under the investigation: more than 143,000 witnesses were questioned, and more than 20,000 were found to be victims, including more than 2,000 children. Over 280 criminal cases against representatives for Ukraine’s law enforcement bodies were opened," the Investigative Committee reported.
The investigators hold 76 people accountable, including 20 officials from Ukraine’s top brass.
A specialized department for investigation into such crimes was created in the committee. "The investigators of this department will not leave a single fact of the criminal behavior of the Ukrainian military against civil population unattended: all the people who committed such cruelty will be ultimately brought to justice to the full effect of the law," the Investigative Committee noted.
The press service reported that the Russian Investigative Committee and TV channel RT are launching a joint multimedia project to tell about crimes committed by Ukraine’s servicemen against the civil population in southeastern Ukraine. RT will also publish author investigations into crimes against civilians on its website — stories of direct witnesses of these violent crimes.