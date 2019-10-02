UN hasn’t received request to move UNGA First Committee from New York

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. The decision to move meetings of the UN General Assembly First Committee will be made by UN member states, but the organization is yet to receive such a request, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told TASS on Wednesday.

"I'm not aware and I didn't see any official correspondence regarding moving the committee. But obviously any shift in the location of the work of General Assembly committee will be a decision taken by member states," he said.