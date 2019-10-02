Russia sees Arab nations’ interest in collective security concept

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf is popular among regional nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday in his speech at the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"After watching a dangerous escalation this summer, including the developments in the Strait of Hormuz and the accusations against Iran of whatever takes place in the region (in Palestine, or in Lebanon, or in Syria or anywhere else), we took a decision that this concept should be invigorated and brought in focus," he said.

"Thus, an expert dialogue took place to show us that in general, the issue is of interest," Lavrov said. "Everyone realizes that they will eventually have to co-exist, instead of fighting one another all the time."

Lavrov pointed out that Russia "does not push its geopolitical plans into the region, which would be associated with setting one regional party against the other, but calls for dialogue."

"Any wars, any conflicts end in dialogue. We can see that on the example of Syria, on the example of Yemen and in many other situations," he explained. "The sooner it happens, the better."

The Russian Foreign Ministry on July 23 presented a concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf. It envisages creation of an initiative group for convening an international conference on security and cooperation in the region, which would eventually result in the emergence of a corresponding organization for security and cooperation. Also, Moscow proposed the establishment of demilitarized zones in the region, called for refraining from the permanent deployment of non-regional countries’ forces and urged creation of hotlines among the militaries.