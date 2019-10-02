Formation of Israeli government may launch Palestinian settlement, says Lavrov

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The Palestinian settlement process can intensify when an Israeli government is formed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Wednesday.

"Now we will see how the formation of the Israeli government ends. Some interesting processes are taking place there. I heard that there are contacts between the Blue and White [alliance], [Benny] Gantz and the United Arab List, not ruling out cooperation with religious Jewish parties in that format. These are interesting processes," he said.

"As far as I understand, if the United Arab List is involved in the coalition, that will be a positive signal indicating that it is possible to resume Palestinian-Israeli talks and resolve issues based on a UN Security Council resolution, but taking into account those changes, which have taken place in the region after these resolutions had been approved," the minister said.

The Palestinian-Israeli negotiation process has been frozen since 2014. All contacts are carried out through Egyptian mediators. The situation deteriorated further after the US recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s new capital and relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv there. Palestinians said at that time that further dialogue with Israel was impossible.

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin earlier tasked Prime Minister Benjamiin Netanyahu with forming a government coalition following the September 17 election. The prime minister, who now needs to secure support from 61 of 120 Knesset members to form a stable government, has spoken out in favor of forming a broad unity government together with the Kachol Lavan party.