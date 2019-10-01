Argentine presidential election will not affect relations with Russia, says ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG, October 1. /TASS/. Argentina plans to develop relations with Russia regardless of the result of the upcoming presidential election, Argentina’s Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told reporters on Tuesday during the "Russia and Ibero-America in a Globalizing World" forum taking place in St. Petersburg.

"We have presidential elections now at the end of October, but whatever happens, the bilateral relationship <…> will remain as it is, and will only improve. We have a strategic integral partnership, and that will continue. That will strengthen year after year. So definitely, there’s no going back," he said.

The Argentine presidential election will take place on October 27, 2019. On the outcomes of the primaries held on August 11, left-centrist presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez pulled off a resounding victory against incumbent president Mauricio Macri.