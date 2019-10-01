Security in Persian Gulf should be discussed as part of security in Middle East — expert

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS/. The security structure in the Persian Gulf should be studied as part of security of the entire Middle Eastern region, Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy said on Tuesday, answering TASS' question during a conversation with journalists at the 16th annual session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"It is obvious that the Middle East needs a security structure which would involve all countries. In my opinion, it is impossible to divide between security in the Persian Gulf and security in the whole Middle East region. The security problem of the Gulf countries and Iran, in my opinion, should be studied in a broader context," he said.

Ramzy claimed that the Arab-Israeli issue still remains a more serious problem for the region. "Considering that the Arab states are also interested parties in the issue of security in the [Persian] Gulf, in my opinion, the system should include a wider range of countries, and it is impossible as long as there is no solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. I understand that Iranians and some other actors would like to narrow it to the Persian Gulf region, but it will be hardly possible, I think," the expert concluded.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier invited all the Persian Gulf states to the coalition for providing regional security at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. He stated that the coalition should operate based on the UN principles — dialogue, respect for other states’ sovereignty, the recognition of the international legislation, rejection of aggression and non-intervention in the domestic affairs of other states.

Moscow is also promoting the concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf zone, which stipulates the development of an initiative group to arrange for an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf zone. According to the concept, it should lead to the creation of an organization for security and cooperation in this region in the future.