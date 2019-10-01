Eurasian Economic Union’s summit opens in Yerevan

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. A summit of the Eurasian Economic Union has opened in Yerevan at the state residence of the Armenian president. Before the beginning of sessions the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and Armenia’s prime minister posed for a joint photograph at the entrance. From there they proceeded to their first meeting behind closed doors.

After the photo session Russian President Vladimir Putin and his EAEU counterparts walked to the building where the summit’s activities will take place. On the way he had a lively chat with the president of Kyrgyzstan. As they passed a group of journalists, a reporter of Georgia’s TV channel Rustavi-2 shouted a question addressed to Putin: "When will Russia … begin to pull its troops out of Abkhazia and South Ossetia?" Putin replied nothing.

After the first meeting in private a second session will follow. The invited leaders will join in, among them Moldova’s President Igor Dodon, whose country enjoys an observer status, and also honorary guests: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Singapore’s President Lee Hsien Loong. Before the meeting the participants will pose for a joint photograph.