Putin arrives in Yerevan to take part in EAEU summit

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Yerevan, where he will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Apart from the leaders of the EAEU member-states (Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan), Moldovan President Igor Dodon has also been invited to take part in the meeting as head of the observer state, as well as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as the guests of honor.

Members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will discuss the current issues on the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union and the promising areas of further development of integration processes. They will also outline the goals aimed at improving the functioning of the EAEU’s single market and expanding cooperation in the key sectors of the economy.

Separate meetings between Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are expected to be held on the sidelines of the meeting. Putin and Pashinyan will also take part in the International Forum of Eurasian Partnership dedicated to the EAEU summit.