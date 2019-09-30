US ties new anti-Russian sanctions to alleged interference in 2018 midterms

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has tied new anti-Russian sanctions to alleged attempts by Russia to influence the 2018 US midterm election, the US Department of the Treasury informed in a statement published on Monday.

"Today, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against Russian actors that attempted to influence the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, though there was no indication that foreign actors were able to compromise election infrastructure that would have prevented voting, changed vote counts, or disrupted the tallying of votes," the document informed.

The sanctions list targets three planes and a yacht belonging to Russian entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused by Washington of financing information attacks against the USA carried out by the Internet Research Agency in the course of the 2016 presidential election. "Today’s action also increases pressure on previously designated person Yevgeniy Prigozhin by targeting his physical assets, including three aircraft and a yacht, as well as employees of the Internet Research Agency, which Yevgeniy Prigozhin finances," the US Treasury stated.

"While today’s action only targets Russian actors, the U.S. Government is safeguarding our democratic processes from adversaries