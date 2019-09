UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is expected to visit Damascus for consultations on the work of the Syrian constitutional committee within the next few days, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari said on Monday.

"We are expecting a visit by the special envoy within days to hold consultations on the details of the constitutional committee’s work," he said at a Security Council meeting.