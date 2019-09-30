UN envoy calls for immediate release of prisoners of war in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. Release of prisoners of war will be a key step to achieve further progress in the Syrian political settlement, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Monday.

"I appeal for action on detainees, abductees and the missing - particularly the release of women and children," he said. "This would be a vital step. Now is the time, Mr. President. Now is the time."

According to the envoy, "28,000 [people] remain detained, abducted and missing" currently.

"A ceasefire - with a shared international understanding of how to combat terrorism in a manner that protects civilians and upholds international law - is vital in its own right and would help animate the political process," Pedersen concluded.