Day of first Constitutional Committee to be known after UN envoy meets Syrian top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. Syria’s constitutional committee is expected to meet for its first session on October 30, United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Monday.

"In one month, on 30 October 2019, I intend to convene 150 Syrian men and women for the launch of a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, credible, balanced and inclusive Constitutional Committee facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva," he said at a United Nations Security Council meeting.