Lawyer of Russian industrial manager, arrested in Italy at US request, protests charges

NAPLES, September 30. /TASS/. The lawyer of Russian industrial manager Alexander Korshunov, of the United Engine Corporation, who has been arrested in Italy at US request insists that his client is kept in custody illegally. Lawyer Nicola di Mario told TASS the court of appeal that is considering a request for easing the restrictive measure was asked to study "tangible arguments" indicating there were no corpus delicti or grounds for the man’s arrest.

"At today’s meeting we raised the theme of jurisdiction. Why does the United States insist on the arrest of a foreign citizen in another country on charges of committing a crime that theoretically might have taken place in the territory of a third state?" Di Mario said.

He explained that the US Department of Justice’s acts, where Korshunov is accused of collusion and attempts at stealing commercial secrets from a US aircraft-building company, say that "the incriminating acts were committed in Milan and Turin."

"In the meantime, in Italy there is no investigation in relation to our client. The question is if the United States has the jurisdiction to prosecute a foreign citizen in Italy," Di Mario said.

Also, he insists that Korshunov’s arrest is unfounded, because the decision was made with a view to his possible extradition, although there are no grounds for it either. Besides, it remains unknown if the Italian authorities had received a corresponding request from the United States. US officials were absent from the court session.

The court may make a decision whether to preserve or change the restrictive measure within 48 hours.

The UEC’s business development director, Alexander Korshunov, was arrested at the airport of Naples on August 30 on the basis of an international warrant issued by the United States. The US authorities accuse him of conspiracy and attempted theft of commercial secrets from a US aircraft building corporation. Another person involved in the case is Italian citizen Maurizio Paolo Bianchi. There have been no reports of his current status. Korshunov is in custody in Naples. He enjoys the necessary consular assistance.