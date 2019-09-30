US, Taliban determined to resume talks, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The United States and the Taliban are determined to resume talks, which is a crucial thing, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told reporters on Monday.

According to him, as of now, Moscow doesn’t have any information about the date of the next round of talks between the US and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia). "The US authorities have openly shared their assessments and views with us. The most important thing is that the Americans and the Taliban are determined to resume talks," he said in response to a TASS question.

"Now, we need to bring them together in a friendly manner," the Russian presidential envoy added.

US-Taliban talks

Over the past year, the United States and members of the Taliban movement held eight rounds of talks, discussing a ceasefire agreement, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, intra-Afghan dialogue and ways to make sure that Afghanistan won’t turn into a stronghold of international terrorism. The parties reached an agreement on the timing of US troop withdrawal at a meeting on August 24.

On September 2, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad presented a draft peace agreement between the Washington administration and the Taliban to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. However, following a terrorist attack in Kabul claimed by the Taliban, US President Donald Trump announced that he had cancelled meetings with major Taliban leaders and Ghani and called off peace negotiations.

Results of Afghan election