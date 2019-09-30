US, Taliban determined to resume talks, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The United States and the Taliban are determined to resume talks, which is a crucial thing, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told reporters on Monday.
According to him, as of now, Moscow doesn’t have any information about the date of the next round of talks between the US and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia). "The US authorities have openly shared their assessments and views with us. The most important thing is that the Americans and the Taliban are determined to resume talks," he said in response to a TASS question.
"Now, we need to bring them together in a friendly manner," the Russian presidential envoy added.
US-Taliban talks
Over the past year, the United States and members of the Taliban movement held eight rounds of talks, discussing a ceasefire agreement, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, intra-Afghan dialogue and ways to make sure that Afghanistan won’t turn into a stronghold of international terrorism. The parties reached an agreement on the timing of US troop withdrawal at a meeting on August 24.
On September 2, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad presented a draft peace agreement between the Washington administration and the Taliban to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. However, following a terrorist attack in Kabul claimed by the Taliban, US President Donald Trump announced that he had cancelled meetings with major Taliban leaders and Ghani and called off peace negotiations.
Results of Afghan election
Moscow will recognize the results of the recent presidential election in Afghanistan if its fairness and transparency are confirmed, Russia's envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov stated on Monday.
"We will recognize the election’s outcome but not any outcome. If there is an official confirmation that despite a low voter turnout, the election was close to what we call a fair and transparent vote, we will recognize it," he said. "At the end of the day, it’s not our recognition that matters. The important thing is that the Afghan people should recognize the winner," Kabulov added.
On Saturday, Afghanistan held a presidential election, the fourth one following the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2001. The electoral process took place amid threats from extremists. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) had announced plans to disrupt the election and called on Afghan voters to boycott the vote.
The preliminary outcome of the Afghan presidential election will be announced on October 17 at the earliest, while the final results are expected on November 7. If necessary, a run-off election will be held on November 23.