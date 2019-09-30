Venezuela overcomes stage of balancing on the brink of a coup — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Political situation in Venezuela has stabilized and there is no more threat of a coup d’etat in the country now, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"We share view with our Venezuelan colleagues that this difficult situation cannot be neglected. But now there is no more balancing on the brink of a coup d’etat — as you know, there have been several absolutely illegal attempts of toppling the government in Caracas," Ryabkov said.

The high-ranking official admitted that there were some economic hurdles and a number of areas where stabilizing measures were vital. These were discussed at the talks between the Russian and Venezuelan presidents, Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro, in the Kremlin on September 25, Ryabkov recalled.