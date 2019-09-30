Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula common goal for Japan, Russia — Japanese official

TOKYO, September 30. /TASS/. Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is a common goal for Japan and Russia, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Monday.

"Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is a common goal for Japan and Russia," Suga said adding that the leaders of the two countries agree on this.

Suga noted that Tokyo and Moscow are actively exchanging opinions on the issue of North Korea. "However, I would want to abstain from commenting on the details of this dialogue," he said.

In the summer, North Korea resumed projectile launches toward the Sea of Japan. According to Japanese and South Korean militaries, Pyongyang test-launched short-range ballistic missiles.