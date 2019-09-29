Kiev forces violate ceasefire 16 times over past day - Donetsk militias

DONETSK, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces violated ceasefire 16 times over the past 24 hours, firing 70 munitions at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic’s territory, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the overall number of ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reached 16," a spokesman for the mission was quoted by the Donetsk News Agency as saying. "The total number of munitions fired by the Ukrainian troops is 70."

According to the JCCC, the Kiev forces targeted the villages of Staromikhailovka, Alexandrovka, Trudovskaya mine in western Donetsk, Spartak to the north of Donetsk, Gorlovka’s villages of Gagarina and Izotova mines, Dolomitnoye, Dokuchayevsk as well as the villages of Novolaspa, Leninskoye and Sakhanka in the DPR’s south.

The Kiev troops used mortars, armaments of infantry fighting vehicles and armored vehicles, as well as grenade launchers and small arms. During the shelling, six houses were damaged in the DPR.

On July 17, members of the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine declared an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting from July 21. The agreement, in particular, includes the parties’ obligations to take additional measures to ensure compliance with the truce, and that is what the Donbass republics had called for. However, the Ukrainian army violated the new ceasefire shortly after it came into effect.