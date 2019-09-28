Sochi summit should help tackle Africa’s challenges - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The results of the Russia-Africa summit should help in solving the problems that African nations are now facing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 74th UN General Assembly on Friday.

"Supporting the efforts of the African states to put an end to conflicts on their continent, yesterday Russia organized the meeting of the Security Council on strengthening peace and security in Africa," he said. "At the end of October, Sochi will host the first ever Russia-Africa Summit."

"We hope its outcomes will help increase the effectiveness of addressing modern challenges and threats and of work to overcome the problems of development African countries are facing," Lavrov went on.

Russia’s top diplomat added that the UN reform should also help to improve the UN anti-crisis and peacekeeping activities.

"Given the realities of the multipolar world, the main task is to find a formula which would correct an obvious geopolitical imbalance in its current composition and would ensure increased representation of African, Asian, and Latin American countries in the Council with the broadest possible agreement of the UN Member States," he said.

Sochi will host a Russia-Africa summit and an economic forum on October 23-24. Leaders of all the 54 African nations were invited to take part. Forty of them have already confirmed their participation. Russia and Egypt are co-chairs.