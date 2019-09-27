US poised to destroy UN decisions on Middle East settlement — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The United States is poised to destroy UN decisions on Middle Eastern peace settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 74th UN General Assembly.

"The United States has taken a hard line aimed at eroding UN resolutions, which lay the international legal foundation for the Middle Eastern peace settlement. They told us to wait for some ‘deal of the century,’ and in the meantime made unilateral decisions regarding Jerusalem and Golan Heights," he said. "The two-state solution of the Palestinian problem - which has crucial importance for meeting the legitimate hopes of the Palestinian people and ensuring the security of Israel and the whole region - is now under threat."

Lavrov went on say that Washington’s attacks on the international law are reaching a dangerous scope.

"Everyone remembers the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Washington waived not just waived its commitments sealed by this resolution, but it also started demanding that other states played according to US rules and sabotaged its implementation," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister added that by conducting air strikes on Libya, NATO members also openly violated UN Security Council resolutions.

"Apparently, they were also guided by the logic of their rule-based order. As a result, the Libyan statehood was destroyed, and the international community now has to deal with the devastating consequences of NATO’s reckless moves, which are particularly harmful for the countries of the African continent ," he said.

Lavrov also warned that the deadlock in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement will tell adversely on Tel Aviv’s interests.

We have a good, trust-based dialogue [with Israel] on Syria and other parts of the Middle East region because in all of our approaches we always stress that a comprehensive solution to these problems should take into account Israel’s security interests. This is a thing of principle importance," he said at a news conference after his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. It’s a pity we cannot get out of this deadlock the Palestinian problem is being driven into. It would tell negatively on the general situation, including on Israel’s interests.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that Russia and Israel maintain "quite good economic cooperation" and "spiritual ties" in what concerns the history of World War II.