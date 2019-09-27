Lavrov calls allegations about Russia’s involvement in Trump-Zelensky scandal as paranoia

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed allegations about Russia’s involvement in the scandal around the telephone conversation between US and Ukrainian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, as manifestations of paranoia.

"When either new sanctions or new accusations of more and more deadly sins appear evey day, if not every hour - today [US Congress House of Representatives Speaker] Nancy Pelosi even said that Russia is behind the incident around the telephone conversation between Presidents Trump and Zelensky, that it was Russia that had played this trick, I think it is paranoia, it is obvious for all," he said on Friday at a news conference after his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The allegations Trump had exerted pressure on Zelensky to persuade Kiev to indirectly help him secure re-election for a second term in 2020 triggered a row in Washington. Trump’s opponents claimed that the US leader sought to exert pressure on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to launch an investigation of Hunter Biden, whose father, former US Vice President Josef Biden, is now Trump’s most probable rival at the upcoming presidential elections. The Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday used the suspicion to launch impeachment procedures against Trump. Biden is currently regarded as one of Trump’s most likely rivals in the presidential election due next year.

The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of last July’s conversation between the two leaders. It turned out that Trump by no means urged Zelensky to order an investigation of Hunter Biden in exchange for Washington’s financial and military assistance to Kiev. The US Department of Justice has found that last July’s Trump-Zelensky conversation contained nothing that might constitute a violation of the national legislation or any reasons for further investigation or other action.