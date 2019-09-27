Lavrov says Pompeo expressed readiness to discuss New START extension

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday he had discussed with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo the problem of extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, commonly known as the New START Treaty and the moratorium on intermediate-range missile tests.

"Our proposal is still on the table: after the breakdown of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty to think about a mutual moratorium of the deployment of such missiles and make a corresponding statement, to think about how to begin work on the extension of the New START Treaty as soon as possible. Michael Pompeo expressed readiness to discuss these topics but also reiterated the US’ position that it would be difficult to do it for the two of us only and that the frames are to be expanded," he said at a news conference on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We won’t object against any formats under the understanding that all participants the United States would like to invite would accept these invitation. Anyway, our position is follows: the New START Treaty that is expiring in February 2021 must be extended at any cost. I hope we will continue conversation with the American colleagues on this topic," he stressed.

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011. The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers.

The New START Treaty will remain in force for 10 years, until 2021, unless it is replaced before that date by a subsequent agreement on the reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms. It can also be extended for no longer than 5 years (that is, until 2026) by the parties’ mutual consent.